Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $626,802.44 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,023,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,748,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,171,244.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,190,228.29.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Anthony Casalena sold 19,780 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $596,564.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 21,679 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $619,369.03.

On Thursday, September 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $313,515.78.

On Monday, September 11th, Anthony Casalena sold 18,813 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $589,975.68.

On Friday, September 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $473,981.76.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 912,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 134,598 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 29.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

