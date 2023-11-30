S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $28.28 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.75.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

