StockNews.com Downgrades Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Celestica Stock Up 1.1 %

CLS stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 90.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Celestica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 56.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 44,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 86.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 355,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 164,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $4,453,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

