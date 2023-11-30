StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 85,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $472,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 918,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth about $4,441,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.