Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,876,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300,932 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,157,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $146.32 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

