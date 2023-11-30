Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 325,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,350. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

