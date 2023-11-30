Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Q2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Q2 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Q2 by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,133. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.