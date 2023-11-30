Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,600 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

