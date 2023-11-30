Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Harmonic by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,261,597 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 1,245,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after buying an additional 1,079,161 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

