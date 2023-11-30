Swiss National Bank Acquires 37,400 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

DRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of DRVN opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

