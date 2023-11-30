Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,300 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.35 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

