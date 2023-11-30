Swiss National Bank Acquires 66,600 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 423,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,162 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after buying an additional 4,080,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4,723.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 2,269,713 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 36.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,333,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,751,000 after buying an additional 1,944,297 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

