Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Griffon were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Griffon by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Griffon by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Griffon by 2,148.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

