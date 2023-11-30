Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Xerox by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xerox by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 86,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Xerox by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.