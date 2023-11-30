Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVA opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

