Swiss National Bank Buys 1,000 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 300.22 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.37.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

