Swiss National Bank Buys 25,400 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Braze were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Braze by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,503 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,500.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,567 shares of company stock worth $12,383,433 over the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRZE opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

