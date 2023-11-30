Swiss National Bank Buys 4,400 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

