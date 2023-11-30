Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 842,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MQ. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MQ. BTIG Research downgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Marqeta Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.72. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.