Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ODP were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ODP by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138,182 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ODP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,910,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ODP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ODP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

