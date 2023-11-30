Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $95,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE ANF opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

