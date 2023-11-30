Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

