Swiss National Bank Has $3.82 Million Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 241.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 75.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 82.2% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 3.5 %

DNA opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.31. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,094,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,111,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,094,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,111,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $50,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,638,104 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,614. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.