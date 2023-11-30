Swiss National Bank Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,200 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.