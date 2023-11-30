Swiss National Bank Has $3.96 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 0.72. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,681.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,068 shares of company stock worth $840,527. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

