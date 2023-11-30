Swiss National Bank Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Magnite were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,170.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Magnite

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.