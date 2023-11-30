Swiss National Bank Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,762 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 93,193 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,529,000 after buying an additional 660,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,856,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,495,000 after buying an additional 704,288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,457,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,418,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,774,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,876,000 after buying an additional 83,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,618,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.97 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BVN. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.60 to $10.30 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

