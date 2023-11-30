Swiss National Bank Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,788,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 20.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,059,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $46.13 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at $508,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

