Swiss National Bank Has $4.11 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 2.0 %

CALM opened at $47.45 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

