Swiss National Bank Has $4.23 Million Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 821,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after buying an additional 203,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 848.2% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 229,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 205,042 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.71. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

