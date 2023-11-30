Swiss National Bank Increases Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $638,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $122.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.96 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $377,377.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,565.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $377,377.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,565.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $165,597.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,397.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,604 shares of company stock worth $2,424,017 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

