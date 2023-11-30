Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 795,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

