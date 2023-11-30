Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 1,531.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ero Copper by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.