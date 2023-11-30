Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 63.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135,511 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 232.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ready Capital by 36.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ready Capital by 31.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.25%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

