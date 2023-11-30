Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 819.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

MNSO stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

