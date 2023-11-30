Swiss National Bank Purchases 11,700 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 93.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Featured Articles

