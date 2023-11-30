Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,200 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 68,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 509.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

