Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,300 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,273,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,316,000 after buying an additional 128,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Cinemark by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,588,000 after buying an additional 2,743,262 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Cinemark by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter.
Cinemark Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on CNK. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.
Cinemark Profile
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
