Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,900 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

