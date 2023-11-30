Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

