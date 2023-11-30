Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in St. Joe by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in St. Joe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

