Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.72. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,733 shares of company stock worth $1,257,893 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OII has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OII

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.