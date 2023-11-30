Swiss National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after buying an additional 331,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.0 %

CBRL stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.