Swiss National Bank Sells 7,400 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 2.09. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $31.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.