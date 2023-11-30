Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells $967,561.74 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $967,561.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at $20,793,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $2,694,308.32.

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.79. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Symbotic by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Symbotic by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

