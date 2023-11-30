Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Synectics Trading Down 3.8 %
LON SNX opened at GBX 101 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 0.50. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.45 ($1.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.58.
Synectics Company Profile
