Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON SNX opened at GBX 101 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 0.50. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.45 ($1.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.58.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

