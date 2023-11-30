Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $157.83

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.83 and last traded at $157.83, with a volume of 71374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.