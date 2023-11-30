TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.66

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 3020507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAL. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

TAL Education Group Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a PE ratio of -79.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

TAL Education Group last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

