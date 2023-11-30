Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

NYSE SKT opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 84,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

