TD Cowen Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $100.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.74.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

